Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REFR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

