Sei Investments Co. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 636.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 77,705 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 385,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 758,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

