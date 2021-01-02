Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,076.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.29 million. ProPetro’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

