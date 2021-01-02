Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aphria by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. BidaskClub cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $6.92 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

