Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,636 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $15.14 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.