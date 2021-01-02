Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,088,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 75.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.85.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $278.96 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 244.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

