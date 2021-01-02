California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,743 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CorMedix worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CorMedix by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CorMedix by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

CRMD opened at $7.43 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.