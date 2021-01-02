Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYCN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

CYCN opened at $3.06 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at $757,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Busch acquired 125,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.