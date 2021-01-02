California State Teachers Retirement System Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of CURO Group worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 102,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CURO Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,301. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.