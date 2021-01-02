Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $391.46

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.46 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10), with a volume of 45212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £522.08 million and a P/E ratio of -35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 300.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.12.

In related news, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total value of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £183,952 ($240,334.47).

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

