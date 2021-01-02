Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.61 Million

Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $247.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.28 million and the highest is $250.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $185.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $875.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.45 million to $879.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

