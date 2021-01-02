$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of SWKS opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,716. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after buying an additional 276,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

