Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.