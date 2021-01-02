Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese Sells 11,250 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Newmont stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $57,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

