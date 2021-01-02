Raymond E. Cabillot Purchases 22,980 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

