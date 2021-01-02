Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $363,860.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $371,070.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

