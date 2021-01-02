AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 274.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 507,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $31.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,774.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,689.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $77,295.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,097.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,533 shares of company stock worth $8,251,633 over the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

