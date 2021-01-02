Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.75. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 7,830,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.70.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

