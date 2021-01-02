SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) (LON:SBTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.50. SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 1,426,370 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.55. The stock has a market cap of £36.63 million and a PE ratio of -19.58.

In other SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (SBTX.L) news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

