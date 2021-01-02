CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Shares Gap Down to $222.00

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $214.50. CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) shares last traded at $224.50, with a volume of 51,668 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £914.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86.

About CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

