Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH) Trading Down 7.1%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) (CVE:HRH)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 145,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,398,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (HRH.V) Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

