Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,146 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.27% of Reed’s worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REED. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million.

Reed’s Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

