Morgan Stanley Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 107.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $293.33 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $298.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.