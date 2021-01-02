iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

