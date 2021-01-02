Strs Ohio Sells 11,900 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

