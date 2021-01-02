Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

