Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,285,000 after buying an additional 265,274 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

