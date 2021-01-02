Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $404,889 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

