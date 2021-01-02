Strs Ohio Takes Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $6,871,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALXO opened at $86.20 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

