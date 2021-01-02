Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,696 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,322,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ARCH opened at $43.77 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

