Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.17 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $14.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $564,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $178.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

