Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Billion

Brokerages expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce sales of $6.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $26.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.89 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.66 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,251 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

