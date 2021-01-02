Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,522 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $103.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

