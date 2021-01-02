Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $1,292,848.90 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.47 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.