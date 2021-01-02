Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,064,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,514,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,513,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58.

Moderna stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 60.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

