Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel Sells 16,761 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.