Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel Sells 16,761 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.