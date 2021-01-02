Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth Sells 25,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

