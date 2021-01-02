eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $692,100.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,578,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,259,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00.

EXPI opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 31.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in eXp World by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in eXp World by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of eXp World by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eXp World by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

