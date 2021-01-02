Sei Investments Co. Makes New $853,000 Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.