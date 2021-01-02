Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Liquidity Services worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

