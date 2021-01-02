Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 406.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $38.91 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $561.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.