Sei Investments Co. Has $920,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The company had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

