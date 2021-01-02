Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,882 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,373,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,315,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

