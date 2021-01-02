Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,869 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Atkore International Group worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,039. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Atkore International Group stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

