China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Yuchai International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

NYSE:CYD opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

CYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.