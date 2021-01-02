Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,340 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,071,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

