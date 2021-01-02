Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,500 CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CITIC Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 61.4% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,082,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 411,909 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 547.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCAC opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

