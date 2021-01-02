Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

CGBD stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.73 million, a P/E ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

