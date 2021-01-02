Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,200 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 974,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

