Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Identiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Identiv stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.60. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

